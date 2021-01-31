Norcross senior Micah Green committed Sunday to the Concord University (W.Va.) football program.
Green earned second-team all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett last season, as well as earning first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA acclaim for the Blue Devils’ state semifinal team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.