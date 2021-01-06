Norcross quarterback Mason Kaplan committed Tuesday to the Valparaiso University (Ind.) football program.
Kaplan helped the Blue Devils to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals as a senior, completing 137 of 217 passes for 2,236 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed 59 times for 239 yards and six more scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.