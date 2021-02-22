Norcross’ Mariah Baltierra and Berkmar’s Malique Ewin earned the top honors on the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Basketball Team, released after voting by the league’s coaches.
Baltierra was the Girls Player of the Year, and Ewin was the region’s Boys Player of the Year.
The boys coaches also named a Defensive Player of the Year, an award shared by Discovery’s Navaughn Maise and Archer’s Christian Drummer.
The other awards presented by the league are as follows:
GIRLS
All-Region First Team
Cazia Nelson, Archer
Taniya McGowan, Archer
Taylor Watkins, Discovery
Jania Akins, Norcross
Zaria Hurston, Norcross
All-Region Second Team
Maya Jackson, Archer; Yasmine Fairchild, Discovery; Megan Mares, Duluth; Saniya Jones, Duluth; Jordan Strozier, Dunwoody
All-Region Honorable Mention
Courtney Nesbitt, Archer; Thailand Smith, Archer; Alissa Bailey, Berkmar; Gabby Roberson, Discovery; Divine Dayton, Duluth; Isabella Evangelista, Duluth; Gabby Litvak, Dunwoody; Brooke Jackson, Meadowcreek; Chyday Taylor, Meadowcreek; LaNiya Kenon, Norcross; Devyne Turner, Norcross
BOYS
All-Region First Team
Christian Drummer, Archer
Ian Davis, Discovery
Jaden Harris, Norcross
Jameel Rideout, Berkmar
London Johnson, Norcross
All-Region Second Team
Kok Yat, Norcross; Dara Olonade, Berkmar; Mikey Moncrease, Discovery; Mekhi Carter, Archer; Navaughn Maise, Discovery; Jahki Howard, Norcross
All-Region Defensive Team
Mekhi Carter, Archer; Malique Ewin, Berkmar; Samarion Bond, Norcross; Eduardo Hendricks, Meadowcreek; Jermahri Hill, Berkmar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.