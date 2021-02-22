DSC09386.jpg

Norcross' Mariah Baltierra makes a pass against Archer in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finals.

Norcross’ Mariah Baltierra and Berkmar’s Malique Ewin earned the top honors on the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Basketball Team, released after voting by the league’s coaches.

Baltierra was the Girls Player of the Year, and Ewin was the region’s Boys Player of the Year.

The boys coaches also named a Defensive Player of the Year, an award shared by Discovery’s Navaughn Maise and Archer’s Christian Drummer.

The other awards presented by the league are as follows:

GIRLS

All-Region First Team

Cazia Nelson, Archer

Taniya McGowan, Archer

Taylor Watkins, Discovery

Jania Akins, Norcross

Zaria Hurston, Norcross

All-Region Second Team

Maya Jackson, Archer; Yasmine Fairchild, Discovery; Megan Mares, Duluth; Saniya Jones, Duluth; Jordan Strozier, Dunwoody

All-Region Honorable Mention

Courtney Nesbitt, Archer; Thailand Smith, Archer; Alissa Bailey, Berkmar; Gabby Roberson, Discovery; Divine Dayton, Duluth; Isabella Evangelista, Duluth; Gabby Litvak, Dunwoody; Brooke Jackson, Meadowcreek; Chyday Taylor, Meadowcreek; LaNiya Kenon, Norcross; Devyne Turner, Norcross

BOYS

All-Region First Team

Christian Drummer, Archer

Ian Davis, Discovery

Jaden Harris, Norcross

Jameel Rideout, Berkmar

London Johnson, Norcross

All-Region Second Team

Kok Yat, Norcross; Dara Olonade, Berkmar; Mikey Moncrease, Discovery; Mekhi Carter, Archer; Navaughn Maise, Discovery; Jahki Howard, Norcross

All-Region Defensive Team

Mekhi Carter, Archer; Malique Ewin, Berkmar; Samarion Bond, Norcross; Eduardo Hendricks, Meadowcreek; Jermahri Hill, Berkmar

