ATLANTA — Norcross’ bid for a 10th appearance in a Georgia High School Association state boys basketball championship game ran into a roadblock that it was simply unable to avoid.
No. 8 state-ranked Cherokee came up with the right plays at the right time in both regulation and extra time to end the fourth-ranked Blue Devils’ reign as state champions with a 63-60 overtime victory Saturday at the GSU Convocation Center.
Mier Panoam had a huge game with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Samarion Bond added 13, points, 12 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and seven rebounds.
But it wasn’t enough to match the clutch play of Braylin Giddens (19 points) and Lawrence Sanford (17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals), who combined to spark Cherokee (25-6) to its first title game appearance since 1982, and end Norcross’ season at 26-5.
“It’s a Final Four basketball game,” Norcross boys coach Jesse McMillan said. “I thought both teams competed. You can’t place blame in any (one) circumstance or situation. We had five guys on the floor, they had five guys on the floor. For it to come down to the wire and go into overtime and end the way it ended, it’s just a really good, high-level high school basketball game.”
Norcross had trouble containing Destin Hart and Cherokee in the early going, with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior wreaking havoc on both ends of the court.
He scored six points and dished out an assist on the offensive end, while creating a steal and two blocked shots during an opening run that saw the Warriors take as much as a 13-4 lead following Hart’s up-and-under move with 3:03 to play in the first quarter.
Hart would finish with six points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals
But the after struggling to connect from the floor, the Blue Devils finally got into an offensive rhythm late in the opening frame.
Lamariyon Jordan scored twice and Bilal Abdur-Rahman added a 3-point to highlight a 10-2 run that pulled Norcross to within 15-14 by the end of the quarter.
The two teams then exchanged leads seven times with three ties in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils took a little bit of momentum with late baskets from Jordan and Tobi Okjuwu helping them grab a scant 28-27 lead at the half.
The see-saw continued moving early in the second half with four more lead changes and another tie over the opening half of the third quarter before it looked like Norcross might regain momentum.
The Blue Devils built a six-point lead at 38-32 after five free throws in seven attempts by Jordan and a 3-pointer by Ojukwu completed an 8-1 run with 4:04 left in the period.
Then after Cherokee pulled to within a point at 38-37 after a Sanford layup with 2:50 left in the quarter, Bond, who had been held to a single point until then, scored all seven points in a 7-2 run that put the lead back at six at 45-39 with 1:06 left in the third.
But Cherokee refused to go away, and got a boost when Jordan went to the bench with his fourth foul with 4:15 left in the third quarter. The 6-6 Georgia signee eventually fouled out with 4:34 left in regulation with 13 points.
Giddens hit a pair of free throws with a second left in the quarter to cut the Norcross lead to 45-41, and then Cameron Pope scored twice in transition, followed by a Tayden Owen 3-pointer to complete a 9-0 run that vaulted the Warriors into a 48-45.
From there, the pendulum kept swinging back and forth, and it seemed that the finals swing would go the Norcross’ way when Panoam twice tied the game in the closing minutes, and the Blue Devils forced a turnover to take possession with four seconds left on the clock.
However, they could never inbound the ball on their offensive baseline, first having a pass batted out of bounds and then committing a turnover with 2.2 seconds left, which sent the game into overtime.
Bond gave Norcross’ its last lead of the game with at 59-58 with a layup and free throw for a three-point play with 2:26 left in the extra frame.
But a pair of Owens free throws with 32.5 seconds left put Cherokee back in front at 60-59, and the Blue Devils turned the ball over on their next possession.
The Warriors then got two more free throws from Owens and another from Sanford to more than match 1-of-2 free throws from Michael Pace to extend their lead to 63-60 with 11.1 seconds left.
Norcross had one last chance after Sanford missed his second free throw attempt, but the 6-0 sophomore ran down the loose ball to rebound his own miss.
And while the Blue Devils were able to knock the ball loose for a steal, the ensuing mad scramble for the loose ball drained most of what was left on the clock.
That left Abdur-Rahman to have to heave an attempt to tie the game from halfcourt, which fell well short, sending Cherokee into next Saturday’s title game in Macon against top-ranked Wheeler.
“It’s not always going to end the way you always want it to end,” McMillan said. “I still feel like (the Blue Devils) played like men, and they’re going to carry themselves like men. This game doesn’t define them."
While Panoam, Bond and Jordan were the only Norcross players in double figures, the Blue Devils also got important contributions from Ojukwu (9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Abdur-Rahman (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals).
PHOTOS: Norcross vs. Cherokee Boys Basketball, Class AAAAAAA Semifinals
