Scenes from Norcross' 63-60 overtime loss to Cherokee in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals Saturday night at Georgia State. (Photo: Colin Hubbard)

ATLANTA — Norcross’ bid for a 10th appearance in a Georgia High School Association state boys basketball championship game ran into a roadblock that it was simply unable to avoid.

No. 8 state-ranked Cherokee came up with the right plays at the right time in both regulation and extra time to end the fourth-ranked Blue Devils’ reign as state champions with a 63-60 overtime victory Saturday at the GSU Convocation Center.

