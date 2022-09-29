Duluth Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Cam Jones
Record: 2-3, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Discovery 21-17
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 3-2, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 41-18
After consecutive losses to open the football season, Norcross has reeled off three straight wins over Archer, Discovery and previously unbeaten South Gwinnett the past three weeks. The Blue Devils hope to make it four in a row when Duluth visits for a Region 7-AAAAAAA game, which kicks off early at 6 p.m. Friday (moved up from 7:30 p.m. to avoid possible Hurricane Ian weather).
Norcross was in a close battle with South before a surge in the closing minutes of the second quarter. It trailed South 18-14 with halftime approaching, but a long offensive scoring drive and a pick-six by Tywan Royal put the Blue Devils on top 27-18 at halftime. They stretched the lead in the second half while holding South scoreless and keeping the Comets from crossing midfield over the final two quarters. The defense also scored a second-half TD when Andre Thompson (18 tackles) returned a fumble for a score.
Royal had five tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup, a blocked punt and a downed punt at the 1-yard line, while Sha’Kwan McKnight (13 tackles, one QB hurry), Jonathan Mathis (12 tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry, one pass breakup), Esias Tompkins (12 tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry) and Jaylen Brown (11 tackles) also played well.
On the offensive side, Miada Jones (91 percent blocking grade, two pancake blocks) and Myron McNeil (90 percent blocking grade, one pancake block) had big games, as did quarterback A.J. Watkins (9 of 10 passing for 71 yards, two TDs, six rushes for 92 yards, TD). Nakai Poole had three catches for 48 yards and a TD, and Lawson Luckie had three catches for 19 yards and a TD, along with an 84 percent blocking grade and two pancake blocks.
Duluth is coming off a 21-17 loss to Discovery, which may prove costly in the playoff chase, and is hoping to avoid an 0-3 start to region play. The Wildcats have lost 14 straight games to longtime rival Norcross, last winning in 2003 under former coach Bill Shields.
Last week’s loss to Discovery was a back-and-forth game with Duluth taking second-half leads of 10-7 (on a TD pass from David Jamieson to Tavion Jackson) and 17-14 (on an Anthony Miller TD catch from Jamieson) early in the fourth quarter. Discovery went up 21-17 with 3:13 remaining and the Wildcats made on final charge that fell just short of the end zone as time expired.
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 45-7 last year
Location: Norcross High School
