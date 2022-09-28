©Dale Zanine 2022_07_25 00071.jpg
Kyra Andrews

 Dale Zanine

Norcross’ Kyra Andrews and Archer’s Steven McCartney were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaces.

Andrews placed 40th in the Championship Race at the Wingfoot XC Classic with a time of 19 minutes, 37.20 seconds, and McCartney ran 16:17.80 to take third at the Apple Hawkins Invitational.

