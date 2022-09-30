NORCROSS — Norcross cruised by Duluth 48-0 in a Region 7-AAAAAAA football showdown Friday, pitching a shutout to pick up its fourth consecutive win.
The Blue Devils rolled over the Wildcats scoring 42 unanswered points in the first half. The offense moved up and down the field, picking up chunk yardage without much resistance from the Duluth defense.
The Blue Devils (4-2) got going early when A.J. Watkins connected with Lawson Luckie for a 67-yard touchdown. Duluth (2-4) quickly returned the ball back to Norcross, muffing the kickoff that was recovered by Nakai Poole on the Duluth 30-yard line. Luckie picked up 21 yards with his legs and Michael Ammons finished the drive off with a 1-yard TD to put Norcross up by 14 with 10:10 left in the first quarter.
“We've got playmakers, and we've just got to get the ball to our playmakers and continue to do that and find ways, creative ways to get it to them and let them do their job,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said.
Norcross started multiple drives on the Duluth side of the field. Wide receiver Zion Taylor added more points to the Blue Devils score with a 47-yard touchdown on the first play of a drive. On the next Norcross drive, Luckie scored a 5-yard TD with a pass from Watkins, making the score 28-0.
Tywan Royal picked off Duluth quarterback David Jamieson to give the Blue Devils the ball back with two minutes left in the first frame. Norcross leaned on Ammons for the drive, which ended with his 15-yard rushing touchdown.
The Norcross defense seemed to be insufferable for the Wildcat offense, not allowing it to gain a first down in the opening quarter.
A muffed punt by Norcross gave Duluth life to start the second quarter, but the Blue Devil defense stood tall. A sack by Jackson Bussey and a stop by Royal helped stall the Wildcat possession. Mathias Ruelas missed a 46-yard field, leaving Duluth scoreless.
“Our defense has just been playing great over the last three, four weeks and giving the ball back to our offense and letting our offense do their job,” Maloof said. “And, guys are stepping up making big plays. And, it's the chemistry of them growing up. We were young, we're a young team early in the year and now we've grown up.”
Norcross marched down the field again with big plays from Ammons, Luckie and Taylor to go deep into Duluth territory. Watkins walked in for a 5-yard TD with 5:07 left in the second quarter.
The bleeding didn’t stop for Duluth in the second half. Devin Hunter delivered a 28-yard pick six on the Wildcats' first drive to start the third quarter, putting Norcross up 48-0.
Maloof said good things happen when the offense, defense and special teams come out focused to start the game.
“We had a great week of practice Monday and Tuesday, early on and they came out focused and ready,” Maloof said. "We're getting things put together and continue to get better each week. You came out and you put things together and had a really good first quarter.
