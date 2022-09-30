9.30.2022 HS FB GDP-006111.jpg
ERIC GRAHAM

NORCROSS — Norcross cruised by Duluth 48-0 in a Region 7-AAAAAAA football showdown Friday, pitching a shutout to pick up its fourth consecutive win.

The Blue Devils rolled over the Wildcats scoring 42 unanswered points in the first half. The offense moved up and down the field, picking up chunk yardage without much resistance from the Duluth defense.

