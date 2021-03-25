Norcross senior Jared Brooks committed Thursday to the Judson University (Ill.) football program.
The 5-foot-8, 230-pound defensive lineman was an honorable mention all-county selection by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett and a second-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection last season after helping the Blue Devils to the state semifinals. He had 61 tackles (13 for losses) and two fumble recoveries as a senior.
