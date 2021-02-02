Norcross running back Jahni Clarke committed Tuesday to the Valparaiso University (Ind.) football program.
Clarke was a second-team all-county and first-team all-region selection as a senior for the Blue Devils’ state semifinal team, rushing for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns. He joins teammate Mason Kaplan, a quarterback, in committing to Valparaiso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.