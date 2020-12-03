Roswell Hornets (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Chris Prewett
Record: 8-2
Last week: Beat Mill Creek 28-27
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 11-0
Last week: Beat South Forsyth 47-20
Unbeaten Norcross keeps rolling along with convincing win after convincing win. Last Friday’s victory over South Forsyth sets up a second-round game Friday with Roswell, which rallied from a 27-7 deficit late in the third quarter to edge Mill Creek 28-27 in its first round game. The Hornets also dodged a pair of field goals that Mill Creek missed that would have changed the outcome.
Mason Kaplan was extremely efficient in Norcross’ first-round win over South Forsyth. He has now completed 119 of 187 passes (63.6 percent) for 2,015 yards and 25 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Trey Goodman (34 catches, 747 yards, 11 TDs), Lawson Luckie (27 catches, 374 yards, two TDs) and Zion Alexander (16 catches, 314 yards, four TDs) have been his top targets.
Running backs Jahni Clarke (740 yards, 11 TDs) and Kaleb Jackson (671 yards, eight TDs) combined for more than 170 yards last Friday. Jackson averages 7.2 yards per carry, Clarke averages 6.8 and Michael Porter (450 yards, six TDs) averages 6.7 on a balanced offense that has 2,454 rushing yards and 2,052 passing yards.
The Blue Devils’ defense was led in the win over South Forsyth by Jalen Garner (10 tackles, three for losses, one sack, two QB hurries), Zakye Barker (10 tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry), Alexander (four tackles, four pass breakups) and Josh Graham (two pass breakups, one interception). Both Barker (119 tackles) and Garner (108 tackles) are over the 100-tackle mark.
With a win, Norcross would host the quarterfinal round next week against the winner of Colquitt County at Walton. The Blue Devils haven’t reached the Elite Eight since 2013, when they won the second of back-to-back state championships.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Norcross won 49-14 in 2011
Location: Norcross High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.