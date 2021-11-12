NORCROSS — Norcross’ football team had much more than a playoff game on their minds on Friday night.
They weren’t just playing for glory or a win against a talented Cherokee team. They were playing for their teammate, Isaiah Banks — a sophomore offensive lineman whose life ended much too soon earlier this week.
Friday night was, more than anything, for him. And while the Blue Devils had to overcome a lot to get the win for Banks, they did. Overcoming constant penalties and a second-half comeback from Cherokee, Norcross' players got a dramatic win for their fallen teammate, scoring in the game’s final seconds for a 28-21 victory.
“It's so hard when you're faced with things like this as a young teenager, but even more so as a teammate that's been with us this year,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof said. “Character-wise, he was an outstanding young man. First one out to practice, helping the coaches set up the dummies for the offensive line. Just one of those people that people gravitate to and love being around.
“We're just so proud that we got this win for him and we're able to honor him the way we did this week.”
After the Warriors stormed back from a 10-point halftime deficit to take a 21-20 lead heading into the game’s final minutes, the Blue Devils were on their heels with the Warriors driving for another score. But with 3:52 left to play, Norcross’ Jonathan Mathis corralled a critical interception to set up his team’s game-winning drive.
After a 39-yard touchdown run from Norcross quarterback A.J. Watkins was called back, he rebounded, using his legs to put Norcross inside the 1-yard line with 11 seconds left.
After a Christian Williams touchdown was called back due to another penalty, Watkins found Nakai Poole in the end zone for the go-ahead score, and after a two-point conversion, Norcross secured its hard-fought win and a second-round trip to Lowndes.
“We overcame it and they executed there at the end even though their backs were against the wall,” Maloof said. “A.J., a 10th-grade quarterback, doing the things he did tonight, it's unbelievable. You don't usually count on a 10th-grader to do things like that, but he carried the team on his shoulders that last drive.”
With 3:24 left in the first quarter, Norcross took their first lead on a direct snap to fullback Lawson Luckie, who powered in for the touchdown. That early 7-0 lead didn’t last long, though. Just one minute later, Cherokee quarterback A.J. Swann found a wide open Adarrius Harshaw behind the Norcross defense, and he took the long pass down the sideline for a 72-yard score to tie the game at 7-7.
Norcross’ defense was able to hold the Warriors for the rest of the first half, and while they did, the offense began to pile on some points. On its third red zone trip of the game, Norcross settled for a 24-yard field goal, and with 1:47 left until the half, Luckie registered his second touchdown of the game, just keeping his toes in bounds as he hauled in a 20-yard strike from Watkins to make it 17-7.
The Blue Devils were able to extend their lead to 20-7 on a field goal after a Myles Allen interception in Cherokee territory. From there, though, the Warriors scored 14 straight behind a 27-yard Swann touchdown pass to Caleb Richardson and a 2-yard score by Aidan Moore. Both of those came after killer Norcross penalties — a pass interference call helped Cherokee out of a 2nd and 39 situation before Richardson’s score.
“That's one thing we've been doing all year that we've got to stop doing,” Maloof said. “We cannot keep shooting ourself in the foot and that's what we're doing. We're just not good enough right now to play behind the chains like that. We've just got to keep getting better and clean it up.”
But however messy Friday was, the win itself was imperfectly perfect. It was a victory that required perseverance and mental toughness, one the Blue Devils know their late teammate would be proud of.
“Isaiah will be with us throughout this whole process and a lot of these kids and I will carry him for the rest of (our lives),” Maloof said. “We'll go into Lowndes and he'll be a part of us there and we'll just continue to fight and get better every day.”
