Norcross filled its vacant head girls soccer coach position by hiring Laura Freeman, the high school announced this week.
Freeman has coached at Heritage in Rockdale County since 2016, leading her 2022 team to an 11-9 record and to the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs. She has been the Patriots’ head girls soccer coach since 2020, and her 2021 team went 11-5 and made the first round of the state playoffs.
Her 2020 team was off to an 8-2 start, including a 3-0 win over No. 1-ranked Buford, when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the high school sports season.
“We really liked Laura's positivity, how she related to kids and how she really pours into the school and community where she is working,” Norcross athletic director Kirk Barton said. “Principal Will Bishop and myself believe she will be a huge asset to our school culture, as well as someone that can be an exceptional head coach of a thriving soccer program.”
Freeman, a University of Arkansas graduate, also coached volleyball at Heritage and served as social studies department chair.
She inherits a Norcross team that went 13-5-1 last season and reached the second round of the AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Blue Devils went 17-3 in 2021 and also made the second round of state. They were off to an 8-3 start in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Norcross’ previous head girls coach, Ryan Burkhart, was hired recently as North Gwinnett’s head girls soccer coach. He led the program to seven straight winning seasons before his departure.
“I’m really excited to teach at one of the biggest schools and to be a coach at one of the most successful powerhouses in the state,” Freeman wrote on social media. “Mr. Bishop, Coach Barton and everyone else I’ve already met at Norcross have been awesome about welcoming me and I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”
