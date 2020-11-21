The Norcross High School Soccer Holiday Camps will be held Nov. 23-25 for boys and girls ages 6 to 14.
The sessions, from 9 a.m. to noon, are led by Norcross coaches Frank Pitt and Ryan Burkhart along with Blue Devil high school players. The cost of the camp is $70.
For more information, email to frank.pitt@gcpsk12.org.
