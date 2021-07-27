x_KEN6759.jpg
Norcross's Zaire Lee (22) leads the team out during Friday’s game played at Norcross High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Norcross High School is offering two free tickets to all alumni at its inaugural Alumni Night, scheduled for Aug. 20 when the Blue Devils host Hillgrove in varsity football.

Former Norcross students can register for the free tickets at www.NorcrossAlumni.com. Those in attendance also can participate in a pre-game pep rally and purchase pre-game barbecue meals.

Norcross plans to dedicate its new artificial turf game field during the Aug. 20 festivities. For more information, email to norcrossalumni@gmail.com.

