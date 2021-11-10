The Norcross football program is mourning the loss of a widely respected player.
Junior Isaiah Banks died Monday from a non-football-related medical issue while at home, and his teammates heard the news that day. Banks, a reserve offensive lineman, spent his first two years of high school at Paul Duke STEM High School, but joined Norcross this year so he could play football (Paul Duke doesn’t offer football).
“Isaiah was new to our football team this past summer,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof and his program released in a statement about Banks’ passing. “The moment he joined our program he never missed a football workout or football practice. He was always the first player dressed out of the locker room and on the practice field every day. He was a great teammate, and a very coachable young man. He visited almost all of his coaches during the school day to check in with them. Isaiah personifies what the Norcross Brotherhood and Family is all about.”
Banks earned the program’s Scout Team Player of the Week last week heading into the Blue Devils’ game with Archer for the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship.
Norcross’ football season continues Friday when it hosts Cherokee in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
