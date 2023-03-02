Archer Tigers at Norcross Blue Devils Boys Basketball, March 1, 2023

Norcross Mier Panoam make the free throw in overtime during the Newton at Norcross GHSA AAAAAAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Elite 8, March 1, 2023, in Norcross, GA (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

NORCROSS — Trailing by six points with under two minutes remaining in overtime, Norcross' boys basketball team could have hit the panic button.

Instead, the Blue Devils chose the unthinkable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.