NORCROSS — Trailing by six points with under two minutes remaining in overtime, Norcross' boys basketball team could have hit the panic button.
Instead, the Blue Devils chose the unthinkable.
“There’s certain amounts of time on the clock left where you can execute and continue to get a defensive stop,” Norcross head coach Jesse McMillan said. “You don’t have to go into panic mode, yet. And while it was around two minutes with the shot clock, you still have the ability to guard and get a steal or a turnover.”
With a trip to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line, the Blue Devils ripped off six straight points to get the game tied with 30 seconds remaining and then won with a Lamariyon Jordan tip-in at the buzzer to send fourth-ranked Norcross past No. 5 Newton 58-56 in stunning fashion.
Jordan’s game-winner was set up after Newton’s Stephon Castle lost the handle while attempting a pass with the game tied 56-56, which sprung Bilal Abdur-Rahman loose after he gathered the ball.
Abdur-Rahman’s would-be game-winner missed, but Jordan was there to clean it up at the buzzer.
“I saw my point guard (Bilal) running and I didn’t know if he was going make or miss the layup,” Jordan said. “So I was going to be there with him for the putback and that’s what happened. It feels great, man. Going to the Final Four feels great.”
Norcross’ comeback in overtime was nothing short of incredible.
After ending regulation tied at 50, the Rams jumped out to a 56-50 lead in overtime after a Jakai Newton layup, MJ Whitlock's pull-up jumper and a Castle layup.
During his one timeout in overtime, McMillan didn’t have any trouble keeping his team believing that a comeback was possible with under two minutes remaining.
“We had two to three more possessions before we had to start fouling and go into panic mode,” McMillan said. “To be honest, that’s what I was trying to talk about in the timeout, but the five guys on the court were just talking about how they weren’t going to lose.”
Abdur-Rahman immediately got to the free-throw line and split the pair to cut the deficit to five. After a turnover, Mier Panoam knocked down two huge free throws in a 1-and-1 situation to cut the lead to three with 1:09 left.
The Rams then turned the ball over again, and it set up a game-tying 3-pointer from Panoam, who ran behind Abdur-Rahman and waited for his point guard to pass him the ball before drilling the shot in front of the Norcross bench.
With the game tied at 56 with 30 seconds remaining, Newton’s Castle let the majority of the clock run down before attempting to drive.
His pass was denied by Bond and the loose ball was scooped up by Abdur-Rahman before Jordan’s game-winner on the other end led to a court storming by the Norcross faithful.
The Blue Devils have now defeated the Rams in overtime twice this season. It also marks the second season in a row that the Blue Devils have eliminated the Rams from postseason contention.
Given their history with Newton, McMillan said he knew going into Wednesday night’s game that they would be in for a war.
“They know our personnel and we know their personnel,” McMillan said. “They did a great job of taking away some things that we tried to do and I felt like we were able to do the same thing, and vice versa. For it to almost go into double overtime, it goes to show how evenly matched the teams were.”
In what was a defensive struggle for the vast majority of the game, Jordan and Panoam each scored 16 points for the Blue Devils while Castle scored 16 for the Rams.
With the win, the Blue Devils will face Cherokee in the Final Four Saturday at 4 p.m. Georgia State.
Norcross never trailed in the first half.
It went into halftime leading 25-20 with both teams struggling to shoot the ball. Norcross was 9 of 22 at the break while Newton was 7 of 23.
Newton’s first lead of the game came with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter after a layup from Castle.
The Blue Devils went into the fourth quarter leading 40-37 and continued to lead before a Whitlock layup with 1:38 left gave the Rams a 46-45 lead.
Trailing by one, Abdur-Rahman nailed a corner 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 48-46 lead with 1:07 remaining. Toby Ojukwu then gave the Blue Devils a three-point lead with 28 seconds left before Whitlock tied the game on a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.
That sent the game into overtime with the two teams tied at 50.
“We’ve played this game against Newton four times in the last two years,” McMillan said. “They have a locker room full of warriors and kids that compete. They played their butts off tonight. I’ve been coaching for a long time and I’ve been on both sides of these victories and losses. I understand what (Charlemagne Gibbons) is going through in his locker room right now. It hurts for them, but they played an incredibly good game.”
