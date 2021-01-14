Class AAAAAAA semifinalist Norcross led the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Football Team, released Thursday by the league’s coaches.
The Blue Devils, who won the region title and finished with a 13-1 record, had 12 first-team selections, including eight on offense.
The full all-region team is as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Mason Kaplan, Norcross
QB Davis Ledoyen, Dunwoody
RB Jahni Clarke, Norcross
RB Richard Seay, Discovery
WR D.J. Moore, Archer
WR Jaron Ford, Berkmar
WR Trey Goodman, Norcross
WR Zion Alexander, Norcross
OL Micah Green, Norcross
OL Sidney Hesse, Discovery
OL Sterling Caldwell, Duluth
OL Quinton Bradford, Norcross
OL Tripp Miller, Norcross
TE/HB Lawson Luckie, Norcross
KR Micah James, Meadowcreek
K Cooper West, Dunwoody
First-Team Defense
DL Christian Gray, Discovery
DL Jose Quezada, Archer
DL Kristopher Cassell, Meadowcreek
DL Kamren Lark, Norcross
DL J.J. Hawkins, Discovery
LB Jalen Garner, Norcross
LB Jake Craven, Archer
LB Asmar Hasan, Duluth
LB Zakye Barker, Norcross
DB Jackson McCrary, Archer
DB Edwin Mangual, Archer
DB Caleb Wooden, Archer
DB Josh Graham, Norcross
DB Jabari Ponders, Meadowcreek
Second-Team Offense
QB Malachi Watkins, Meadowcreek; QB Lonnie Ratliff IV, Duluth; RB Renoldo Spivey, Archer; RB Rock Gaither, Meadowcreek; RB Nyle Ervin, Duluth; WR Andre Craig, Meadowcreek; WR Andrew Dyer, Archer; WR Jaiden Jones, Duluth; WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth; TE Sam Cole, Dunwoody; TE Anthony Miller, Duluth; OL K’Von Eloie, Meadowcreek; OL Max Zamorano, Duluth; OL Cesar Champac, Berkmar; OL Pharoah Glenn, Norcross; OL Deonte Wilkerson, Discovery; KR Andrew Spearman; K Francisco Hernandez, Norcross
Second-Team Defense
DL Jeremy Lundy, Meadowcreek; DL Jovane Broomfield, Discovery; DL Muktar Suleman, Meadowcreek; DL Justice Thompson, Meadowcreek; DL Jared Brooks, Norcross; DL Hunter Bean, Duluth; DL Dara Olonade, Berkmar; LB Cevon Mitchell, Dunwoody; LB Julien Patterson, Meadowcreek; LB Naasir Croskery, Berkmar; LB Jarren Shaw, Norcross; LB Demarco Ward, Duluth; DB Andrew Spearman, Archer; DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross; DB Antonio Cofield, Duluth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.