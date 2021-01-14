©Dale Zanine 2020_12_0400123.JPG

Norcross’ Mason Kaplan (16) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Roswell during a state playoff game at Norcross High School.

 Dale Zanine

Class AAAAAAA semifinalist Norcross led the All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Football Team, released Thursday by the league’s coaches.

The Blue Devils, who won the region title and finished with a 13-1 record, had 12 first-team selections, including eight on offense.

The full all-region team is as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Mason Kaplan, Norcross

QB Davis Ledoyen, Dunwoody

RB Jahni Clarke, Norcross

RB Richard Seay, Discovery

WR D.J. Moore, Archer

WR Jaron Ford, Berkmar

WR Trey Goodman, Norcross

WR Zion Alexander, Norcross

OL Micah Green, Norcross

OL Sidney Hesse, Discovery

OL Sterling Caldwell, Duluth

OL Quinton Bradford, Norcross

OL Tripp Miller, Norcross

TE/HB Lawson Luckie, Norcross

KR Micah James, Meadowcreek

K Cooper West, Dunwoody

First-Team Defense

DL Christian Gray, Discovery

DL Jose Quezada, Archer

DL Kristopher Cassell, Meadowcreek

DL Kamren Lark, Norcross

DL J.J. Hawkins, Discovery

LB Jalen Garner, Norcross

LB Jake Craven, Archer

LB Asmar Hasan, Duluth

LB Zakye Barker, Norcross

DB Jackson McCrary, Archer

DB Edwin Mangual, Archer

DB Caleb Wooden, Archer

DB Josh Graham, Norcross

DB Jabari Ponders, Meadowcreek

Second-Team Offense

QB Malachi Watkins, Meadowcreek; QB Lonnie Ratliff IV, Duluth; RB Renoldo Spivey, Archer; RB Rock Gaither, Meadowcreek; RB Nyle Ervin, Duluth; WR Andre Craig, Meadowcreek; WR Andrew Dyer, Archer; WR Jaiden Jones, Duluth; WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth; TE Sam Cole, Dunwoody; TE Anthony Miller, Duluth; OL K’Von Eloie, Meadowcreek; OL Max Zamorano, Duluth; OL Cesar Champac, Berkmar; OL Pharoah Glenn, Norcross; OL Deonte Wilkerson, Discovery; KR Andrew Spearman; K Francisco Hernandez, Norcross

Second-Team Defense

DL Jeremy Lundy, Meadowcreek; DL Jovane Broomfield, Discovery; DL Muktar Suleman, Meadowcreek; DL Justice Thompson, Meadowcreek; DL Jared Brooks, Norcross; DL Hunter Bean, Duluth; DL Dara Olonade, Berkmar; LB Cevon Mitchell, Dunwoody; LB Julien Patterson, Meadowcreek; LB Naasir Croskery, Berkmar; LB Jarren Shaw, Norcross; LB Demarco Ward, Duluth; DB Andrew Spearman, Archer; DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross; DB Antonio Cofield, Duluth

