Norcross senior Hayley Foster committed Sunday to the Furman University women’s soccer program.
Foster, a preseason Super Six selection by the Daily Post, has 26 goals and eight assists for the 15-2 Blue Devils. She had 10 goals in 10 matches in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.