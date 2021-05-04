x_MSC7138.jpg
Norcross' Hayley Foster (12) looks down field to pass the ball as Archer's Janya Gonzalez (15) tries to run her down during a game played at Archer High School.

 Craig Cappy

The Region 7-AAAAAAA soccer coaches recently honored their choices as the best from the 2021 high school soccer season.

Norcross’ girls swept four of the top five individual awards, including Ryan Burkhart as Coach of the Year. Hayley Foster was Region MVP, as well as Midfielder of the Year, and teammates Claudia Gatti (Forward of the Year) and Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon (Defender of the Year) also earned top honors.

Dunwoody’s Ella Holland was Goalkeeper of the Year for the girls.

Duluth’s Ethan Hunter led the boys awards as Region MVP and Midfielder of the Year, while Berkmar and Discovery had two top award-winners each. Berkmar’s Brian Naranjo was Defender of the Year, and teammate Jose Cabrera was Goalkeeper of the Year. Discovery’s James Rojo Cervantes was Forward of the Year, and the Titans’ Thomas Bedzyk was Coach of the Year.

The coaches also selected the following all-region teams:

Girls

First team

Claudia Gatti, Norcross

Brianna Barrera, Duluth

Sarah Holland, Dunwoody

Hayley Foster, Norcross

Aniyah Collier, Archer

Julia Gild, Dunwoody

Johana Martinez, Meadowcreek

Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Norcross

Zoi Sinclair, Discovery

Olivia Odiorne, Dunwoody

Alexa Francis, Archer

Ella Holland, Dunwoody

Second team

Bailey Francis, Archer; Jayeli Ramos, Discovery; Camryn Lampron, Dunwoody; Morgan Hippeli, Norcross; Kimmy Altamirano, Discovery; Theanna Burnett, Discovery; Anna Donelan, Duluth; Jocelyn Ramos, Discovery; Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar; Ellie Johnson, Norcross; Fatima Caltempa, Meadowcreek; Teagan Crye, Norcross; Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek

Boys

First team

James Rojo Cervantes, Discovery

Barzee Blama, Archer

Precioux Siala Vangu, Duluth

Joshua Hitt, Dunwoody

Malik Salawu, Norcross

Jay Santos, Discovery

Jason Salmeron, Discovery

Ethan Hunter, Duluth

Alex Chimbanda, Norcross

Brian Naranjo, Berkmar

Sidi Ndiaye, Archer

Giancarlo Climaco, Discovery

Damian Salinas, Duluth

Jonathan De La Vega, Meadowcreek

Jose Cabrera, Berkmar

Daniel Levine, Duluth

Second team

Ismail Mohammed, Berkmar; Lesteer Espinal, Meadowcreek; Ivan Ivastanin, Archer; Carlos Rodas, Berkmar; Tommy Redd, Berkmar; Raul Vasquez, Duluth; Andreas Henderson, Dunwoody; Misael Lopez-Sandoval, Meadowcreek; Anderson Mercado, Discovery; Martin Martinez, Duluth; Rhys Pollard, Dunwoody; Rogellio Domench, Archer; Luis Nunez, Discovery; Tommy Odom, Dunwoody

