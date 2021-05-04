The Region 7-AAAAAAA soccer coaches recently honored their choices as the best from the 2021 high school soccer season.
Norcross’ girls swept four of the top five individual awards, including Ryan Burkhart as Coach of the Year. Hayley Foster was Region MVP, as well as Midfielder of the Year, and teammates Claudia Gatti (Forward of the Year) and Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon (Defender of the Year) also earned top honors.
Dunwoody’s Ella Holland was Goalkeeper of the Year for the girls.
Duluth’s Ethan Hunter led the boys awards as Region MVP and Midfielder of the Year, while Berkmar and Discovery had two top award-winners each. Berkmar’s Brian Naranjo was Defender of the Year, and teammate Jose Cabrera was Goalkeeper of the Year. Discovery’s James Rojo Cervantes was Forward of the Year, and the Titans’ Thomas Bedzyk was Coach of the Year.
The coaches also selected the following all-region teams:
Girls
First team
Claudia Gatti, Norcross
Brianna Barrera, Duluth
Sarah Holland, Dunwoody
Hayley Foster, Norcross
Aniyah Collier, Archer
Julia Gild, Dunwoody
Johana Martinez, Meadowcreek
Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Norcross
Zoi Sinclair, Discovery
Olivia Odiorne, Dunwoody
Alexa Francis, Archer
Ella Holland, Dunwoody
Second team
Bailey Francis, Archer; Jayeli Ramos, Discovery; Camryn Lampron, Dunwoody; Morgan Hippeli, Norcross; Kimmy Altamirano, Discovery; Theanna Burnett, Discovery; Anna Donelan, Duluth; Jocelyn Ramos, Discovery; Jessica Fuentes, Berkmar; Ellie Johnson, Norcross; Fatima Caltempa, Meadowcreek; Teagan Crye, Norcross; Fernanda Cisneros, Meadowcreek
Boys
First team
James Rojo Cervantes, Discovery
Barzee Blama, Archer
Precioux Siala Vangu, Duluth
Joshua Hitt, Dunwoody
Malik Salawu, Norcross
Jay Santos, Discovery
Jason Salmeron, Discovery
Ethan Hunter, Duluth
Alex Chimbanda, Norcross
Brian Naranjo, Berkmar
Sidi Ndiaye, Archer
Giancarlo Climaco, Discovery
Damian Salinas, Duluth
Jonathan De La Vega, Meadowcreek
Jose Cabrera, Berkmar
Daniel Levine, Duluth
Second team
Ismail Mohammed, Berkmar; Lesteer Espinal, Meadowcreek; Ivan Ivastanin, Archer; Carlos Rodas, Berkmar; Tommy Redd, Berkmar; Raul Vasquez, Duluth; Andreas Henderson, Dunwoody; Misael Lopez-Sandoval, Meadowcreek; Anderson Mercado, Discovery; Martin Martinez, Duluth; Rhys Pollard, Dunwoody; Rogellio Domench, Archer; Luis Nunez, Discovery; Tommy Odom, Dunwoody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.