SNELLVILLE — When South Gwinnett and Norcross met on the gridiron in 2021, defense ruled the night.
In Friday’s rematch, it ruled the second half.
What began as a shootout developed into a one-sided affair as the Blue Devils spoiled Homecoming for the Comets with a 41-18 win at Richard Snell Community Stadium. Norcross (3-2) stifled the South (4-1) offense after the break, not allowing the Comets to pass the 50-yard line in the third or fourth quarter. The Blue Devils have now won five straight in the series.
“In the second half we challenged (the defense) because they made a lot of mistakes in the first half,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “They came out improved. What Coach (Pat) Standard and the defensive staff did with them — the adjustments and keeping South at bay — it was huge.”
The Blue Devils crossed the goal line twice in the second half. Only one of those trips to the end zone came on offense. Ultimately, though, it proved more than enough.
Norcross extended its advantage, which was nine points at halftime, on its first possession of the third quarter. South was forced to punt and the Blue Devils brought the house, taking down the punter on the Comet 27 before he could lift his foot in the air. Three plays later, junior quarterback AJ Watkins connected with Georgia Bulldog pledge Lawson Luckie for a 14-yard touchdown.
The Blue Devils led 34-18 with 8:22 to go in the third.
Norcross’ final score of the night came on the defensive side of the ball. Three minutes into the final quarter, a strip-sack fumble was scooped up by Andre Thompson, who tumbled into the end zone for a touchdown.
The Blue Devils finished the game with three non-offensive touchdowns.
“When you’re playing really good football teams,” Maloof said, “you’ve got to take advantage of their mistakes.”
Explosive plays propelled Norcross in the first quarter.
On the third play of their opening drive, the Blue Devils faced a third-and-long deep in their own territory. Watkins exposed a crease in the defense and gashed the unit for a 74-yard rushing touchdown.
South responded with a methodical approach. Starting on its own 9, it dinked-and-dunked their way downfield. A pair of false start penalties and a sack stalled the drive, but the Comets got on the board with a 36-yard field goal from senior Eric Calviollo.
South’s efforts, which bled nearly eight minutes off the clock, were seemingly erased in a flash.
After Calviollo’s field goal, Zion Taylor returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to the house. His score put the Blue Devils ahead 14-3 with 2:26 to go in the first quarter.
At the end of the period, however, South’s special teams unit found itself on the right side of an impact play.
Norcross muffed a punt as time expired and senior Jayqunn Billingsley fell on the loose ball, giving it back to the Comets on the Blue Devil 29. Four plays later, senior quarterback Nate Miller ran the ball in from five yards out for South’s first touchdown of the night. A successful 2-point conversion — Miller pitched the ball to junior Jayshawn Appling, who trotted into the end zone — made it 14-11.
South’s next possession ended in the end zone as well. The Comets gambled on 4th and 3, and the bet paid off in the form of a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Billingsley. With 6:32 remaining in the half, the Comets held a 18-14 advantage.
Norcross turned the corner late in the half and never looked back.
First, the Blue Devils pieced together an 80-yard drive that resulted in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Watkins to Nakai Poole. Poole reeled in his catch at the 17 and evaded three would-be tacklers on his way up the right sideline for the score.
Less than a minute later, Tywan Royal jumped a route and intercepted a pass near the Comet 30. He took it the other way for a touchdown with 1:03 on the clock.
Thanks to the two late scores, Norcross carried a 27-18 lead into the locker room.
