©Dale Zanine 2022_03_12 00751_1.jpg

Norcross’ Zaria Hurston (20) goes up for a shot against Harrison during the Class AAAAAAA state championship game in Macon.

 Dale Zanine

Norcross grad Zaria Hurston announced Monday that she has committed to the Coastal Carolina University (S.C.) women’s basketball program.

Hurston, a 5-foot-10 forward, spent her 2022-23 freshman season at DePaul, where she played in 25 games and averaged 9.3 minutes in a reserve role.

