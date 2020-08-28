Norcross graduate Trey Wallace has been hired as the running backs coach for the Fort Valley State University football program’s new coaching staff.
Wallace, a 2012 Fort Valley grad, also is in charge of equipment operations. He began his coaching career at Norcross in 2013, helping the Blue Devils to a state championship. He also has coached at Peachtree Ridge, Georgia State and Clark Atlanta.
