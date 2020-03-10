Norcross grad Tim Cameron has racked up 147 assists this college basketball season, setting a Loyola University New Orleans program record.
The 6-foot-4 junior guard, a transfer from High Point, also was a first-team All-Southern States Athletic Conference and first-team SSAC All-Tournament Team. He averaged 15.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6 assists in the tournament as Loyola finished as runner-up. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the season.
