Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Norcross grad and New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Kamara played in the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Saturday and was arrested after an altercation at a nightclub later that day. He was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, police said.
Las Vegas police officers were dispatched to a hospital at approximately 5:50 p.m. Saturday after a patient reported a battery. The victim was battered at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department determined the victim was battered by a suspect identified as Kamara, who was arrested Sunday without incident and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center. In Nevada, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm is a felony that carries a prison sentence of one to 15 years.
According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.
Kamara, 26, caught four passes for the NFC in Saturday’s Pro Bowl. The running back has been a star since entering the NFL, earning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and reaching the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons in the league. He had 898 rushing yards, 439 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 despite missing four games because of injury. He has 4,238 rushing yards, 373 catches for 3,263 yards and 67 touchdowns in his NFL career.
Kamara signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension ($33.83 million guaranteed) with a $15 million signing bonus in 2020 per Spotrac.com figures. is 2022 base salary is $5.5 million with a $6 million roster bonus.
