Rayshaun Hammonds is the latest Norcross graduate heading to the NBA.
The former Georgia Bulldogs forward, passed over in Wednesday's two-round draft, has agreed to a deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to his agent. He joins a Norcross pipeline to the league that has included players like Jodie Meeks, Al-Farouq Aminu and Jeremy Lamb.
Hammonds averaged 12.9 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds (also fifth in the SEC) last season as a junior at Georgia, in addition to ranking ninth in the league in field-goal percentage (46.4). The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder also averaged 12.1 points as a sophomore.
Off the court, Hammonds was Georgia’s representative on the SEC Leadership Council for men’s basketball and was named to the SEC Community Service Team for men’s basketball.
Hammonds declared early for the NBA Draft on March 27, bypassing his final season at Georgia.
