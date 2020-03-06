Norcross grad Rayshaun Hammonds was the Georgia Bulldogs’ representative on the Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Community Service Team, released this week.
Hammonds, a junior, serves as the team’s representative on UGA’s Student-Advisory Advisory Committee and also is the Bulldogs’ member of the SEC Leadership Council for men’s basketball. His community service includes Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services summer programming for youth ages 11-14, visiting with youth who take part in after school programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Athens, collecting food and promoting collections for the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and shopping for Christmas presents for youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Athens.
On the court, Hammonds averages 12.7 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds.
