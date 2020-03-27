Norcross grad Rayshaun Hammonds, a junior at Georgia, plans to test his stock in the NBA Draft.
Hammonds made the announcement Friday via Twitter. The 6-foot-9 forward can take advantage of a relatively new NCAA rule that allows underclassmen to travel around for workouts and interviews with NBA teams without giving up college eligibility.
“First I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” Hammonds posted. “I would also like to thank the University of Georgia for these past three years of my career. It has been fun being a Bulldawg. To my coaching staff, teammates, family and friends, thank you for supporting me along the way. That being said, I will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility.”
Hammonds averaged 12.9 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds this season.
"The most important thing is to help get quality and thorough information from the NBA underclassmen committee to see where Rayshaun stands, of which we’ve already requested through the paperwork,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said in a release. “Also, we'll help get it from the individual NBA teams during a time that is so unique and unknown as far as how this entire draft process will work out for everyone.
"The most important things for Rayshaun are to be focused on school through the end of the semester and to stay in very good shape."
