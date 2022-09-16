Dec 4, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks (20) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) defends during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Former Norcross star Jodie Meeks, who retired this month after a long pro basketball career, has been hired as an assistant coach with the Birmingham (Ala.) Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans’ G League team.
Meeks, who led Norcross to its first boys basketball state title as a senior, had a successful college career at Kentucky, where he averaged 23.7 points as a junior and broke the school’s single-game scoring record with 54 points against Tennessee.
The 6-foot-4 guard played in 539 games over 10 NBA seasons with seven teams, highlighted by averaging 15.7 points in 2013-14 with the Los Angeles Lakers. His final NBA season was in 2018-19 with the Toronto Raptors when he won the NBA championship.
Meeks played in the BIG3 league this season and was named to the all-star team. He also competed earlier this month for USA Basketball in the FIBA AmeriCup.
