Norcross grad Myra Strickland, a sophomore guard at Winthrop, was named the Big South Conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball on Monday.
Strickland scored 19 and 18 points last week in back-to-back victories in conference play against Charleston Southern. She made a combined eight 3-pointers between the two wins, had five total steals and added seven rebounds.
She averages a team-best 10.9 points this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.