FLOWERY BRANCH — After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, Lorenzo Carter is back in Georgia.
The former Georgia Bulldog and Norcross Blue Devil signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons in March, meaning he will be playing professional football within 30 miles of where he played in high school.
“It’s good to be home,” Carter said during Falcons' OTAs. “Just coming home, being able to put on the red and black again, I’m excited for my teammates and everyone who is out here working hard. We’re going to keep building and get ready for August.”
Carter’s last two seasons at Norcross were part of the peak of the program’s football history, as it captured its first two state championships in 2012 and 2013 under head coach Keith Maloof. The Blue Devils ran the table in 2012 with a perfect 15-0 mark capped off by a 21-14 victory over Lovejoy to claim the Class AAAAAA state title, followed by a 13-2 season in 2013 with a 38-21 state championship game win over North Gwinnett.
Defense was a staple of both title teams, as Norcross allowed 14 or fewer points in eight out of the 10 playoff victories across the two seasons and in 12 out of 15 games overall in Carter’s senior season. He was voted onto USA Today’s All-USA high school football team, and received a scholarship from Mark Richt at Georgia.
“I still talk to Coach Maloof sometimes, and some of my other coaches,” Carter said. “It’s just good to be home. It’s good to be able to actually get my hand in the community where I grew up, and just go back and give back.”
The New York Giants drafted Carter in the third round back in 2018, and he has amassed 154 tackles and 14.5 sacks in his career so far. One major injury setback cost him his 2020 season when he ruptured his Achilles, but he has played in at least 14 games in each of his three other professional campaigns.
His ability to get to the quarterback will be essential given Atlanta’s extreme struggles in the sack department. The 2021 Falcons were dead last in the NFL in sacks by a huge margin, recording just 18 total sacks across all 17 games. No other team was even within 10 sacks of that number, and it was a continuation of a trend. The Falcons have not even reached the top 20 in sacks out of 32 teams since 2017 and have been in the bottom ten for three consecutive seasons.
“It’s a mentality,” Carter said about rushing the passer. “Everybody has to be hungry, and I think that’s one thing people are going to see. We’re a real hungry team, and we can’t let it drop off when it comes to third downs. We’ve got to get even more hungry, and I think we’ve got the right guys.”
One of those guys is Grady Jarrett, the lone mainstay in a revolving door of pass rushers in Atlanta. Jarrett has been with the team since its run to the Super Bowl in 2016, one of the few players who has consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks during the team’s lean years. He was rewarded with a three-year contract extension this offseason that made him the de facto face of the franchise after the team traded 14-year starting quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
“Just getting a chance to work with him off the field after practice,” Carter said is the best part of playing with Jarrett. “Just seeing the stuff he does, how low he is, he’s a real technician. It’s going to be exciting to see him get in there and push the pocket and make the quarterback run away, and then go get a chance to chase him down.”
And when Carter is finished chasing quarterbacks, he is looking forward to finally making it back to Norcross to see his old football program.
“I haven’t had a chance,” he said about making the trip. “I’m still up here working; this comes first, and then I can go do everything else.”
He has already played football in Georgia at every level except as a professional. When the Falcons kick off their regular season on Sept. 11 against the New Orleans Saints, that will finally change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.