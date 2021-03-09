Georgia Tech sophomore Kyle Sturdivant, a Norcross grad, has been named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball team, the conference announced Tuesday.
A Dean’s List student in the fall semester of 2020, his first at Georgia Tech after transferring from Southern California, Sturdivant carries a 3.06 GPA in business administration. The 6-foot-2 guard has played in every game for the Yellow Jackets this season, averaging 3.4 points with a 25/15 assist/turnover ratio.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
