Halftime of Georgia State football’s spring game was as exciting as the game itself for Norcross grad Keon Carter.
The Panthers senior safety was surprised by head coach Shawn Elliott with a scholarship as part of the halftime festivities. Carter was mobbed by his teammates after the announcement, and celebrated with his parents, Rhonda and David.
Carter, a redshirt senior, began his college football career at NAIA Reinhardt and joined Georgia State as a walk-on in the spring of 2019. He played in nine games and started three of the final four games in 2019, finishing with 21 tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder played in all 10 games with three starts in 2020 and finished with 24 tackles, including four in the LendingTree Bowl.
The two-year letter-winner now will play his final college football season on scholarship, a reward for his play on defense and special teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.