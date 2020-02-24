Norcross grad Kelly Schmidt, a senior at East Tennessee State, was named the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The right-hander threw seven innings of shutout softball in a 4-0 win over Rhode Island and allowed just one hit, a seventh-inning infield single that broke up her no-hitter. She pitched 12 innings last weekend and allowed only one run and seven hits with seven strikeouts. Her ERA in the two games was 0.58.
