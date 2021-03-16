Norcross grad Kelly Schmidt, a senior at East Tennessee State, was named Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday. It is the third weekly SoCon honor of her career.
Schmidt went 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA in three games, including a pair of complete-game shutouts, the previous week. She had 16 strikeouts for the week and held opponents to a .173 batting average.
