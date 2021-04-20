Former Norcross standout Jordan Goldwire committed to the Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball program Monday.
The 6-foot-2 guard, a graduate transfer, played the preivous four seasons at Duke, where he was one of the ACC’s top defensive players — he was on the ACC All-Defensive Team last season and was the Blue Devils’ co-defensive MVP in 2019-20. He averaged 28 minutes, 5.8 points, 4 assists (seventh in ACC), 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals (second in ACC) last season. He also led the league in assist to turnover ratio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.