NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament-Duke Boston College

Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jordan Goldwire (14) passes against the Boston College Eagles in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

 Nell Redmond

Former Norcross standout Jordan Goldwire committed to the Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball program Monday.

The 6-foot-2 guard, a graduate transfer, played the preivous four seasons at Duke, where he was one of the ACC’s top defensive players — he was on the ACC All-Defensive Team last season and was the Blue Devils’ co-defensive MVP in 2019-20. He averaged 28 minutes, 5.8 points, 4 assists (seventh in ACC), 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals (second in ACC) last season. He also led the league in assist to turnover ratio.

