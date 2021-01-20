Norcross grad Javon Joyner, a junior on the track and field team at Kennesaw State, was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Fiele Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.
Joyner won the weight throw with a toss of 59 feet, 4 1/4 inches (which ranks 36th in the NCAA this season) and was fourth in the shot put at last week’s Clemson Invitational.
