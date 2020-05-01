Ideally, Jared Pinkney’s name would have been called in the NFL Draft. But as a secondary option, signing with the hometown team isn’t too bad.
The former Norcross star hopes to launch his pro football career with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him as a rookie free agent when he wasn't selected in the seven-round draft. After graduating from Vanderbilt University in December, he moved back to Duluth, a good location between the city and the Falcons’ home in Flowery Branch.
Joining an offense with former NFL MVP Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones, who Pinkney has followed closely throughout his NFL career, is an exciting opportunity.
“I’ve always been a supporter of the Falcons,” Pinkney said. “I actually grew up a Texans fan, but they were my No. 2 team. When I was living in Atlanta, I watched every game the Falcons played, more so than the Texans. … It’s been great so far. I don’t know too many organizations where the head coach is calling every single pick and the undrafted guys, especially the undrafted guys. I got to be on the phone with (head coach) Dan Quinn and (general manager) Thomas Dimitroff. That just says it all about the culture and the organization.”
While playing for the Falcons is great, it wasn’t the driving force for Pinkney and his agent as they talked to teams in free agency. The 6-foot-4, 257-pounder factored in how he fit into teams’ offenses and cultures, as well as a spot where he had a shot to earn a roster spot.
“It was definitely more about fit than location for me,” Pinkney said. “I’m a homebody anyway, so I’m not going to be out and about in the city unless I’m in my home city like I am now. Location wasn’t it. It was more about the system they have, the coaches, the players, and the culture in the locker room.”
Pinkney, 22, might not have slid to the Falcons in free agency if he left Vanderbilt after his junior season, when he was touted as a top draft prospect. He had 774 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches in 2018, but opted to play his senior season in 2019 and complete his degree.
The academics worked out great — he finished up a degree in communications studies in December — but Vanderbilt’s passing attack was erratic last season and he was targeted less, especially on deep throws. He finished with 20 catches for 233 yards and two scores, all career lows.
The NFL Combine didn’t go as he hoped in the 40-yard dash (4.96 seconds), though his repetitions in the 225-pound bench press (23) ranked among the best in the tight end group. The coronavirus canceled Vanderbilt’s Pro Day, wiping out a chance to improve his 40 time for NFL scouts.
Between the disappointing senior season and the combine, Pinkney went from potential high draft pick to undrafted. It was a shocking drop for a player some had projected as a first-round pick if he left school early for the 2019 draft.
He wants to show the NFL the 2018 version of himself.
“It’s been more about proving the coaching staff in Atlanta, my agent and all my family members right (about my talent) and proving everybody else wrong, all the scouts and the draft,” Pinkney said. “At the end of the day, it’s more about what you do on the field and how you help your team win.”
Pinkney joins a tight end group looking to replace Pro Bowl selection Austin Hooper, who left for the Browns in free agency. Hooper was one of the league’s most productive players at the position last season with 75 catches for 787 yards and six TDs.
Atlanta traded for former Ravens first-round pick Hayden Hurst, giving him the inside track at the starting tight end job. The club also brought back Jaeden Graham (who played all 16 games with nine catches) and Carson Meier (mostly a practice squad player) from last season’s roster, signed former NFL tight end Khari Lee out of the XFL and landed two rookies, Pinkney and Caleb Repp of Utah State, in free agency.
“That’s all you can hope for is a chance to compete (for a job),” Pinkney said.
