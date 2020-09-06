Norcross grad Jared Pinkney is among the 13 players the Atlanta Falcons signed to their 16-man practice squad, released by the team on Sunday.
Pinkney, a tight end who played at Vanderbilt, is one of six rookies who were signed by Atlanta as college free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft. Twelve of the 13 additions spent training camp with the Falcons this year. Punter Cameron Nizialek, who played at Georgia, was added to Atlanta’s practice squad after spending training camp with Baltimore.
There are three spots remaining on the practice squad.
Pinkney and Nizialek are joined on the squad by defensive back Delrick Abrams Jr., quarterback Kurt Benkert, defensive back Jamal Carter, defensive end Austin Edwards, wide receiver Juwan Green, defensive back Tyler Hall, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, defensive back Josh Hawkins, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, linebacker Edmond Robinson and wide receiver Chris Rowland.
