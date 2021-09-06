Lost in the celebration of Georgia’s victory over Clemson in college football’s most hyped opener, somewhere between the Bulldogs’ dominant defense and underachieving offense, was another key piece in the outcome.
Punter Jake Camarda was stellar with five punts for a 43.4 yard average, putting four of those punts inside the Clemson 20-yard line. The Norcross graduate regularly pinned the Tigers deep in a defensive-dominated, field-position game that Georgia eventually won 10-3 without an offensive touchdown.
Head coach Kirby Smart praised Camarda, a first-team AP Preseason All-American, and other members of the Bulldogs’ special teams during his Monday media session.
“(Camarda) had an elite kick of 50 something yards with a five something hang time,” Smart said. “That's something. … people don't do that, 53 to 55 and hang time or something crazy. He had some really big punts, and the ones that got downed he actually missed his field zone on a couple of those. Arian Smith made phenomenal plays, so I want to give Arian some credit.
“We come in this room and sit here and say, ‘Okay, Camarda what is your percentage downed inside the 20? And our goal is for his to hit around 70 percent. Since he's been here in his career he's batting about 75 to 80 percent. He doesn't do that alone. That ball doesn't not roll in itself. He has gunners and people out there. We practice that really hard, and I think Coach (Todd) Hartley does a great job and we were able to down I think two or three in there.”
Camarda’s first four punts pinned Clemson inside its own 15-yard line — his first kick went to the Tigers’ 10, followed by the 2-, 15- and 13-yard lines on his ensuing punts. His final punt put Clemson at its 25-yard line.
The senior also put two of his three kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks and served as the holder on kicker Jack Podlesny’s extra point and field goal tries.
The punting success was the payoff for hard work on improvements from his already decorated past with the Bulldogs. He was an All-American in 2020, in addition to being the first-team All-SEC punter and the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
"Just working on it in practice,” Camarda said Monday. “Working on the side, making sure I can keep the same drop every time. Trying to have a clean hit on the ball."
Now a senior, Camarda can look back at his personal gains and his team’s improvement since he became the Bulldogs’ starting punter as a freshman in 2018. He debuted with three punts over 60 yards in the 2018 opener against Austin Peay, and averaged 42.6 yards per punt that season — an average that rose to 46.8 in 2019 and 46.6 in 2020.
"Back to freshman year, just working hard at everything,” Camarda said. “I'd like to think that since freshman year we've gotten better. It's a lot more of a team effort than me just punting. I definitely think we've improved since freshman year."
