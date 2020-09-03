Jake Camarda’s powerful leg and booming punts as a high-schooler were eye-catching.
Those close to the Norcross program knew his talents well, while each week opposing coaches and fans raved about him. Multiple coaches touted a future as an NFL punter.
Heading into his junior season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Camarda has lived up to that potential in the punting game. He also has been a steady holder for the past two years for record-breaking Rodrigo Blankenship, last year’s Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker.
If all goes well between now and the Bulldogs’ opener, Camarda may have a different role on field goals and extra points. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder, firmly set as the team’s punter, is one of the two leading candidates to replace Blankenship at kicker.
He handled punting duties at Norcross, but also was rated among the nation’s top few prospects as a kicker. His kicking experience at the high school level was heavy on longer field goal tries because Norcross had the luxury of another SEC-level kicker, current South Carolina redshirt sophomore Cole Hanna.
Camarda has no issues with the extra duty if he wins the kicking job.
“It isn’t extremely difficult (to handle both), I did it in high school,” Camarda said. “It was never something I had an issue with.”
One of the biggest offseason questions for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs revolved around the kicker position, and how to replace a constant over the past four seasons. Blankenship made 80 of 97 field goals (82.5 percent) over 56 games, and became the second-leading scorer in Southeastern Conference history.
The kicking group competing for his job includes Camarda and freshman Jared Zirkel, a Texas native, and those two are considered the likely frontrunners ahead of a group of predominantly walk-on players.
“Everyone has been looking good, competing and kicking the ball well,” Camarda said. “Georgia is going to be in good hands field goal wise. I’m not worried about that at all. There’s always going to be pressure out there. Nobody is putting too much pressure on each other because everyone wants to compete and wants the job, but at the end of the day, we want that guy to do well for the team. There’s pressure out there, but everyone is competing, and we’re all working hard.”
Zirkel, also a highly touted kicking prospect who is seeing his first college action, is Camarda’s main competition.
“I think he has been handling it very well. Zirkel is a great guy,” Camarda said. “He came in and has done a good job."
Camarda faces no competition at his primary position — he is on the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter.
He made a huge leap forward in his punting as a sophomore, averaging 46.84 yards (sixth nationally), up from 42.6 yards as a freshman in 2018. His improvement was a big reason the Bulldogs jumped from 70th to eighth nationally in net punting from 2018 to 2019.
He landed 25 of his punts inside the 20-yard line, but had equal success launching longer punts, including a 67-yarder against Auburn. He punted 11 times for 50.7 yards in the Auburn game, and averaged 57.7 yards in the South Carolina game.
Camarda and all the specialists are working with new special teams coordinator Scott Cochran, a renowned strength and conditioning coach who left his longtime job at Alabama earlier this year for a Georgia position that includes on-field coaching work.
“He works with all of us. Coach Cochran is a really great guy,” Camarda said. “He’s out there really rooting for us and wants the absolute best for us. Whether he’s getting on us or picking us up, he’s always on our side for us to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.