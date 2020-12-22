Georgia junior punter Jake Camarda, a Norcross grad, had a big Tuesday.
Camarda was named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation's top punter, and is the first Bulldog to be named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, as voted by the league’s coaches. The league has awarded the Special Teams Player of the Year since 20014. Camarda also is the first player from the SEC East to win the award since 2015.
Camarda’s punting average of 47.9 would rank second nationally if he had the NCAA minimum of 3.6 punts per game (Camarda is at 3.4 per game). The Bulldogs’ 42.7 average in net punting is ranked seventh nationally. He has punted 31 times and placed 17 inside the 20-yard line and has 15 that have traveled 50 yards or more.
During opponents’ two punt returns this season, they have only gained a combined two yards. The two-time 2020 SEC Special Teams Player of the Week is averaging 45.7 for his career. Drew Butler, Peachtree Ridge grad, owns the Bulldog school record at 45.4 for his career.
Camarda is also handling kickoff duties for the Bulldogs. Georgia is ranked eighth nationally and leads the SEC in Kickoff Return Defense allowing only 16.8 yards per return. The Bulldogs are also ranked third in the league in Kickoff Coverage (41.3 net average) and fourth in total kickoff yardage (63.5 average).
