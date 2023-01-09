ATLANTA — To say Jake Camarda's rookie season in the NFL has been a dream would be an understatement.
Returning home to play the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale with Tampa Bay on Sunday, Camarda finished the game with five punts for a 50.6-yard average, including one that went for 66 yards early in the third quarter. While the Buccaneers lost to the Falcons 30-17, they still earned a playoff berth after clinching with last week's win over Carolina.
"It's a lot of fun being back here," Camarda said. "I wish we could've come out with a win, though."
The 2018 Norcross graduate was drafted in the fourth round (133rd overall) by the Buccaneers and has been impressive throughout his rookie year. But it was a play in last week's game against Carolina that has been getting praise league-wide.
With a 30-24 lead in the fourth quarter and only 42 seconds left, Camarda went back to punt only to see a botched snap. What happened next was improvisation as Camarda picked the ball up and sprinted to the left.
In the midst of that full sprint, and with Sam Franklin Jr. and Cory Littleton about to take him down at the 49, Camarda was able to get a punt off that trickled all the way down to the 2 for a 41-yard punt.
"I can't say there was a ton of thought process in it, but I was just looking for some open space and seeing what we could do there," said Camarda, showing off the athleticism he displayed with an NFL Combine time of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Although the punt was called back due to a penalty on the Buccaneers, the play prevented disaster in a game that was for the NFC South title.
On the next play, the snap was good and Camarda was able to get off a clean 41-yard punt down to the 8.
Three plays later, the Bucs' defense stopped the Panthers, giving them their second straight division title and third straight playoff appearance.
For his rookie year, Camarda has ranked among the league's top punters in several categories. By the time Sunday's slate of games closed, Camarda ranked fifth in punt average with 48.7 yards per punt, 16th in net yards (takes return yards into account) with 41.2 yards, sixth in total punts with 74, and tied for fourth for longest punt in a game, which was for 74 yards and happened on Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Camarda also had seven games with at least 50 yards of punting average and only one game with an average below 40 yards, coming in Week 2 of the season. His best games of the season came against Seattle on Nov. 13 with a 61-yard per punt average and a 59.5-yard average the week before against the Rams.
"There were some good things and some bad things we've done," he said. "I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in."
Camarda also praised kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner for his growth and development this year.
"It's been awesome being around Ryan and Zach," the former Georgia Bulldogs standout said. "They've been incredibly positive in my life and learning from them."
