ATLANTA — To say Jake Camarda's rookie season in the NFL has been a dream would be an understatement.

Returning home to play the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale with Tampa Bay on Sunday, Camarda finished the game with five punts for a 50.6-yard average, including one that went for 66 yards early in the third quarter. While the Buccaneers lost to the Falcons 30-17, they still earned a playoff berth after clinching with last week's win over Carolina.

