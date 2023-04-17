Norcross vs. Hillgrove

Norcross #5 Jaden Harris taking it to the hoop against Hillgrove defenders in the second round of the 2020 GHSA AAAAAAA State Basketball Tournament (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

Norcross grad Jaden Harris has committed to the New Mexico State men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-4 guard previously played at South Plains College, where he averaged 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists this past season as a sophomore. He made 37.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

