Former Norcross wide receiver Isaiah McKoy signed a rookie free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday.
McKoy went undrafted after three standout seasons at Kent State.
The 6-foot-3, 182-pounder had 42 catches for 423 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2018, and had 56 catches for 872 yards and a conference-best eight TDs in 2019. He was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2020 after making 25 catches for 455 yards and five scores in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In only three seasons, McKoy ranks sixth in Kent State history in career catches (124), fifth in receiving yards (1,748) and second in TD catches (16).
