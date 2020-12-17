Norcross grad Isaiah McKoy, a standout wide receiver at Kent State, announced Thursday on social media that he has declared early for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder had 25 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns this season, which was shortened to four games by the COVID-19 pandemic. The junior had at least one TD in every game and topped the 100-yard receiving mark in three of four games.
In 2019 as a sophomore, he had 56 catches for 872 yards and eight TDs, leading the MAC in TD catches and yards per catch.
