Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin, a Norcross grad, will miss the remainder of the NBA season, the Hawks announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot guard “has been diagnosed with a minor respiratory condition, which requires treatment and will keep him out for the remainder of the season,” the club said in a statement.
Goodwin, 25, averaged 4.9 points, 2 assists and 1.5 rebounds 13.2 minutes per game this season.
