Norcross grad Brandon Goodwin, now a guard for the Atlanta Hawks, was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Team of the Decade for 2011-20.
Goodwin played for Florida Gulf Coast from 2016-18, and helped his team to back-to-back conference championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He is one of only two players in conference history to win both the Newcomer of the Year (2016-17) and Player of the Year (2017-18) awards. His six Newcomer of the Week Awards are a conference record.
Goodwin made the all-conference first team, and made the All-Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Team in each of his two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast. He also was the conference tournament MVP in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.