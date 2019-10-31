USA Track and Field announced its medical staff for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday, and Gwinnett native Harris Patel was selected again.
It will be the fourth Olympic appearance for the Norcross grad, who will serve as athletic trainer and physician assistant for the Americans’ track and field, marathon and race walk teams. Patel works as a physician assistant and athletic trainer for Lawrenceville-based Sports Medicine South, as serves as the athletic trainer for Norcross High School.
Patel previously was an Olympic trainer for the U.S. track and field program in 2008 (Beijing, China), 2012 (London, England) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil).
“It’s a big honor to serve our USA team and serve my third cycle of track and field athletes coming through,” Patel said. “Justin Gatlin, Allyson Felix, I was there with them the first games in ’08 and with them still being around, hopefully they will make the team again. It’s just a big honor.”
In addition to the Olympics, Patel has worked for USA Track and Field at multiple events, including four IAAF World Championships and three IAAF World Relay Championships.
Patel began his athletic training career in 1998 and has served the University of Georgia football team (2002-06), University of Alabama football and softball (1998-99), the Indianapolis Colts (1998) and the New York Jets (2000-01). He also has been part of the medical staff of the NFL Scouting Combine and for multiple college football bowl games.
“I’m really excited for Harris because it’s a great opportunity for him,” Sports Medicine South founder Gary Levengood said. “Any time you get an opportunity to work with Olympic athletes it means you’re at the top of your game. You’ve managed to maintain a trust between them and you. They understand your professionalism. To be in this position, you have to be requested by those guys. It really says a lot about his personality and skill.”