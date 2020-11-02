Norcross grad Jake Camarda, a junior punter at Georgia, has been named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Camarda earned the award for the second time this season and third time in his career after averaging 47.5 yards on two punts with no touchbacks or return yards in a win over Kentucky. He dropped one of his punts at the Kentucky 7-yard line and the other at the 10-yard line.
