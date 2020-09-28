Georgia junior punter Jake Camarda, a Norcross grad, has been named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, according to a league announcement Monday.
This marks the second career SEC weekly honor for Camarda. He was also awarded the accolade following the win over No. 12 Auburn in 2019.
Camarda punted seven times for an average of 49.9 yards (second nationally) and for a 47.0 net (fourth nationally) during the Bulldogs’ 37-10 win at Arkansas. He dropped five of those balls at the 11-yard line or better and had a long of 63 yards. Camarda finished with four punts of 50 yards or longer and forced three fair catches during his performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.